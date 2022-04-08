ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, Minnesota St match up in Frozen Four for NCAA title

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — Denver is going for a record-tying ninth NCAA hockey championship. Minnesota State is hoping for its first. It will...

Minnesota State fans still celebrating in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State men’s hockey is heading to the national championship game for the first time in program history, and excitement is building in Mankato. KEYC’s Meghan Grey caught up with some fans Friday.
Denver Pioneers crowned Frozen Four champions in 5-1 win

Minnesota started off the game strong with forward Sam Morton scoring on the powerplay. But in the third period, Denver flipped the game on its head. Forward Ryan Barrow scored at the 15:14 mark, followed by defenseman Mike Benning at the 12:27 mark. Forward Massimo Rizzo scored with four minutes to go while forwards Brett Stapley and Cameron Wright added empty-net tallies to stretch the lead.
Three Detroit Red Wings draft picks win national title with Denver

BOSTON – Carter Mazur’s grandfather attended nearly every one of his hockey games growing up in Jackson. His grandfather wasn’t able to attend Saturday’s NCAA national championship after testing positive for COVID-19 just before the Frozen Four, but Mazur was still able to include him in the postgame celebration after his Denver University scored five unanswered in the third period for a 5-1 victory over Minnesota State on Saturday at TD Garden in Boston.
