The ‘First Mate’ is honored to help provide a platform for ‘The Captain’ to make her awaited pro debut. Best friends Mikaela Mayer and Ginny Fuchs are reunited in the pro ranks, appearing on the same show Saturday evening at The OC Hangar in Costa Mesa, California. Mayer (16-0, 5KOs) makes her third overall WBO junior lightweight title defense and first as the unified IBF/WBO champ, headlining an ESPN show that sees Fuchs fight for the first time since her stint on the 2020 U.S. Olympic team who competed last summer in Tokyo.

COSTA MESA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO