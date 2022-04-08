Man extradited to Gladwin on CSC charges

A 33-year-old man was extradited from Georgia on Thursday and lodged in the Gladwin County Jail on first-degree and second-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

Kurtis Dell was arraigned Thursday in Gladwin’s 80th District Court on the charges. He is held on a $200,000 cash surety bond. Dell is set for a preliminary hearing at 11:30 a.m. April 18.

Dell was extradited from Dooley County, Georgia, with the help of the United States Marshal's Office, said Gladwin County Sheriff Mike Shea.

Dell was previously sentenced to prison for failure to pay child support in Gladwin County in March 2019, and for possession of child sexually abusive material in July 2015.