ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Josh Donaldson lifts Yankees to win over rival Red Sox in season opener

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28KusO_0f3tfMLs00

April 8 (UPI) -- Former American League MVP Josh Donaldson capped his Yankees debut with an RBI single in the 11th inning Friday at Yankee Stadium, lifting New York to a 6-5 win over the Boston Red Sox in its 2022 season opener.

With Donaldson's run-scoring single, the Yankees earned their first walk-off win on Opening Day since Yogi Berra scored on a single by Andy Carey against the Washington Senators in 1957. It was the Yankees' sixth overall walk-off win on Opening Day.

The Yankees trailed their longtime rival 3-0 before ace Gerrit Cole recorded a single out, though New York quickly rallied in the bottom-half of the first inning with two runs courtesy of Anthony Rizzo.

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton followed up Rizzo's two-run shot with a solo home run in the fourth to tie the game at three runs apiece. Both of the long balls were off Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi, who beat Cole in last year's AL wild-card game.

Alex Verdugo's go-ahead single off Clay Holmes put the Red Sox back in front 4-3 in the sixth. Yankees second baseman D.J. LeMahieu then blasted a tying homer off Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock in the eighth.

Xander Bogaerts pushed the Red Sox ahead 5-4 in the 10th with an RBI single, his third hit of the game. Pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres tied it in the bottom of the inning with a sacrifice fly off Ryan Brasier.

Leading off the 11th, Donaldson -- acquired from the Minnesota Twins last month -- grounded a single up the middle to score Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who started the inning as the automatic runner at second base.

After his rough first inning, Cole settled down to retire 11 of his last 14 batters. He lasted four innings and allowed three runs on four hits, recording three strikeouts and a walk.

Eovaldi gave up three runs and five hits across five innings. He notched seven strikeouts and walked one.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Aaron Judge’s bold contract demands, revealed

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were unable to agree on a contract extension before the team’s Opening Day tilt against the Boston Red Sox on Friday. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman announced the news leading up to Friday’s game, saying the best offer was a seven-year extension worth $30.5 million per season starting in 2023. The deal would have included a $17 million contract for 2022 after Judge filed at $21 million in arbitration talks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: The Yankees Are Getting Booed On Opening Day

Yankees fans are already in mid-season form. On Friday afternoon, the team was showered with boos because of its performance in the top of the first inning. All-Star pitcher Gerrit Cole gave up a two-run homer to Rafael Devers. Obviously, that didn’t sit well with the fans at Yankee Stadium.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, MA
City
Washington, MA
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Ryan Brasier
Person
Yogi Berra
Person
Clay Holmes
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
FanSided

Red Sox get more bad news after loss to Yankees

Injury news is some of the worst news in sports and the Boston Red Sox were dealt some less than ideal injury news following their loss to the New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox aren’t having a great day. First they lost on the road against the New York Yankees. That alone is probably pretty bad on its own in its own right, but then once you add in some injury news and things get a good bit worse for Boston fans.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Benches clear in Mets vs Nats: Best memes and tweets

The New York Mets and the Washington Nationals got heated Friday evening as benches cleared after Francisco Lindor was hit with a pitch. Things got a little tense between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals after Francisco Lindor was hit with a pitch Friday evening. Unfortunately, Lindor got hit in the face and that ignited one heck of a reaction from the Mets (who are understandably pretty tired of their batters getting hit by pitches).
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#American League#The Boston Red Sox#The Washington Senators#The Red Sox
Yardbarker

Yankees Finally Upgraded At An Important Position

The New York Yankees have had a little dysfunction at the first base position over the past few years. In every season since 2018, the Bronx Bombers have had a different Opening Day first baseman and haven’t really had much stability at the position ever since then. The trend...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Brian Cashman offers shockingly honest Aaron Judge update

The New York Yankees will go into the 2022 season without a contract extension in place for Aaron Judge, and we now know the exact offer they made to the star outfielder. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman spoke with the media about Judge hours before the team’s opener. He said New York offered the slugger a seven-year, $213.5 million extension that would have kicked in after this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

New York Yankees: Brett Gardner waiting for the call

It is seemingly a matter of time before Brett Gardner returns to the New York Yankees. He has generated some interest in free agency, with the Blue Jays specifically having been reportedly looking to bring him in, but Gardner has seemingly been clear about where he wants to be. As he has spent his entire career in pinstripes, it is not a surprise that he wants to return to New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

FOX Announces Joe Buck Replacement: Fans React

FOX officially named Joe Davis its new lead play-by-play MLB announcer on Friday. Already well-versed in filling the shoes of a decorated broadcaster, Vin Scully’s successor in Los Angeles will now replace Joe Buck, who went to ESPN with Troy Aikman to call Monday Night Football. Davis will work FOX’s marquee MLB events, most notably the World Series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
329K+
Followers
54K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy