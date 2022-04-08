ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Community reacts to Ketanji Brown Jackson

By Moriah Davis
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) –An African American woman is making history as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the first confirmed to the United States Supreme Court.

“The Bible says joy cometh in the morning, and yesterday afternoon was the morning for African American women and more specifically African American female attorneys who make up less than 2% of the profession,” Kitty Dooley, an attorney in Charleston said.

President of the NAACP Reverend Ronald English says this moment reminds him of a quote from Ernest Hemmingway.

“Courage is defined as grace under pressure, and she defined that in that moment in terms of her courage, her competence, her commitment and the clarity of her responses,” English said.

The Senate confirmed Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court Thursday with a 53 to 47 vote.

“An African American woman brings a different perspective to the discussion. Even though the law doesn’t change to look at issues through the eyes of litigants or people who may be impacted by certain situations is extremely important,” Dooley said.

On Friday, President Biden and Judge Jackson gave remarks. Judge Jackson says this is the greatest honor of her life.

“I am humbled and honored to continue in this fashion as an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States working with brilliant colleagues supporting and defending the constitution and steadfastly upholding the rule of law,” Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said.

Although it’s a time of celebration, Dooley says it’s time to get down to business.

“It’s amazing what has happened and can happen in America and equally as amazing is the work that still needs to be done. So, we celebrate, but we continue to work,” she said.

Comments / 39

Hazel Mae
2d ago

Congratulations Supreme Court Judge Jackson!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 May God Continually Bless your Family and you!!!

Tammy Bailey Mcderment
1d ago

this was a racist decision based on color and gender

