JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A woods fire that began burning Saturday near Gulf Park Estates and Fountainbleau Road in Jackson County is fully contained, said officials. The fire began near 19th Street and Fountainbleau Road, which is just behind the Ocean Springs Airport. It burned hundreds of acres throughout the day and into the night. By 10pm Saturday, officials said it was 95% contained. By early Sunday, it had been 100% contained.

JACKSON COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO