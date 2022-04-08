ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Mitchell Trubisky aiming to make his mark as a Pittsburgh Steeler

By John Kampf
News-Herald.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeated in a Pittsburgh-area restaurant a few weeks ago, Brandon Fritts could sense the excitement emanating from Mitchell Trubisky. In town to sign a two-year, $20-million contract with the Steelers, Trubisky got together with his longtime buddy for a bite to eat. The mood was different, different than when Trubisky had...

www.news-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Steelers QB Signs With New Team: Fans React

From one AFC North team to another, former Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs has signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns Adam Schefter reports. The 27-year-old backup joins a QB room that includes Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Baker Mayfield (for now). Fans reacted to the Steelers’ fourth-round pick leaving...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Florida State
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

T.O. Has Message For Colin Kaepernick: NFL World Reacts

We might be seeing Terrell Owens and Colin Kaepernick teaming up on the football field at some point this year. That’s what T.O. wants, anyway. The Hall of Fame wide receiver is recruiting Kaepernick to play in the Fan Controlled Football League. Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, is hoping to land on a roster this year.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Legend

The Dallas Cowboys lost one of their all-time greats this past week as star offensive tackle Rayfield Wright passed away. Over the weekend, Michael Irvin reacted to the news. Taking to Twitter, Irvin offered his condolences to the family and friends of the Hall of Fame offensive tackle. He included a picture of himself and Wright at a party with both of them spending time together.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Photos: Amanda Balionis Is Married To A Former NFL Quarterback

Amanda Balionis will have full coverage of the final round of The Masters from Augusta National on CBS on Sunday afternoon. The longtime golf reporter is the sideline reporter for the first major of the 2022 golf season, which is entering the final round on Sunday. Balionis, who covers several...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers Pittsburgh#Pittsburgh Steeler#American Football#Nfl Draft
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns sign QB Joshua Dobbs to 1-year contract

According to his agent, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs is signing a one-year contract with the rival Cleveland Browns. Dobbs wasn’t a guy who was going to challenge for a roster spot but honestly I had hoped the team would keep him on in a coaching capacity. Dobbs is a literal genius, a rocket scientist and has impressive football acumen. Last season while on IR, you often saw him on the sidelines with Ben Roethlisberger going over the previous drive, helping make adjustments. He had the trust of Big Ben and was a favorite of his teammates.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Lawyers Handling The Deshaun Watson Cases Reach Agreement

In a turn of events with a big impact on the 2022 regular season, a significant agreement has been made in the civil lawsuits against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to Adam Ferrise of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the lawyers handling the case have agreed to push the trials...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Steelers Super Bowl Champion Dwayne Woodruff Recalls Time With Dwyane Haskins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dwayne Haskins was in South Florida training with several of his Steelers teammates. He also had just returned from the Steelers Legends Cruise with his wife Kalabrya last Sunday. The cruise combines current Steelers, legends of the black and gold, and fans of the team. It also has a faith element to it and Haskins shared his testimony with the fans. Also on the cruise were Super Bowl Steeler Dwayne Woodruff and his wife Joy. Woodruff said he was impressed with how Haskins related to the fans. “He was the fan favorite going forward and we ended up, in the end, between him and Santonio Holmes, who was a fan favorite,” Woodruff said. “I think he was well deserving of that.” Woodruff said the loss of Haskins goes well beyond the field. “Quite sad that we wouldn’t get to even know him better, more so the community of Pittsburgh will not get to really know him as a person or as a player,” Woodruff said. Haskins was 24-years-old.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Ravens looking to poach Melvin Gordon from Broncos

The Baltimore Ravens have relied on Lamar Jackson for the majority of their rushing yards. Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray added to the run game, but not enough to fulfill the team’s needs. However, this quarterback rush-heavy team could be changing this offseason. The Ravens are looking to add...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has released a statement on the passing of former assistant coach Gary Brown. Brown, the Cowboys running backs coach from 2013-19, died on Sunday following a battle with cancer. He was 52 years old. The former Cowboys assistant coach played in the NFL before getting...
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy