The Washington Wizards lost to the Hornets 124-108 in Charlotte on Sunday afternoon. Here are five observations from what went down... The Wizards closed out their 2021-22 season on Sunday afternoon with a loss to the Hornets that followed a familiar trajectory. Just as they lost to the Knicks on Friday, Washington got out to a hot start only to let the momentum slip away and lose in a blowout. This time, they were up 11-5 and finished the game with a 16-point loss.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO