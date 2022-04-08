ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable for Saturday

 3 days ago

Brogdon (back) is questionable for Saturday's game against the...

76ers' Joel Embiid secures NBA scoring title as Giannis Antetokounmpo sits in regular season finale

For most players, 41 points on 14-of-17 shooting is a career night. For Joel Embiid this season, it's just another day at the office. The Philadelphia 76ers center dominated the Indiana Pacers Saturday to give his team its 50th win of the season, and in the process put a cherry on top of his remarkable season. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James out for their season finales Sunday, Embiid has, barring something historic, clinched the scoring title at 30.6 points per game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Report: Trade Suitor Emerges For Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook’s days in Los Angeles are probably coming to an end this offseason. A potential trade suitor has reportedly emerged for Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. Per NBA insider Shams Charania, the Indiana Pacers could be a potential landing spot for Westbrook. Indiana may be wanting to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Rough night, Jazz blow another lead

Mitchell had 18 points (7-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 111-105 loss to the Suns. Utah blew yet another huge fourth-quarter lead, this time getting outscored 36 to 13 in the final period to squander a 17-point advantage. Mitchell struggled from the field throughout the night, adding to the mini-slump he's been mired in since the calendar flipped to April. Over his last three games, Mitchell is a combined 21-of-64 (32.8% FG) from the field.
NBA

