Cars

Czinger 21C Is a Screamin’-Good 253-mph Proof-of-Concept

By Mark Vaughn
Autoweek.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Czinger 21C hypercar is still more than a year out from start of production, but we got a couple of hot laps in the back seat and found it quite quick. While the hypercar is one thing, the means of design and manufacture are more impressive: It's all designed on...

www.autoweek.com

Related
Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Modified 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe With S197 Interior Up For Auction

Restomods are all the rage these days, and for good reason – they combine the best of both worlds, with timeless, vintage styling and modern mechanicals that offer plenty of performance and reliability. The Ford Mustang has been a very popular basis for many restomods over the years, which isn’t a huge surprise given how popular FoMoCo’s iconic pony car remains. Now, this 1966 Ford Mustang coupe continues that trend by offering up plenty of desirable features as it crosses the virtual block at Bring a Trailer.
HOME & GARDEN
Motor1.com

Porsche-Built Mercedes 500E Hits The Autobahn For Top Speed Run

One of the most interesting performance sedans to carry the three-pointed star, the 500E (E500 from 1993) wasn't actually built by Mercedes. In the early 1990s, the luxury brand was busy with other models, deciding to speed up R&D by teaming up with Porsche. While the body was painted at home in Sindelfingen, the super saloon was assembled in Zuffenhausen. Only 10,479 units were ever made (including the E60 AMG), such as this 1992 example.
CARS
Motorious

1931 Chevrolet Independence Is An American Automotive Legend

This pre-muscle car embodies its name proudly. In the early 1900s, the automobile manufacturing industry was booming due to significant technological advancements. It takes little more than a simple google search to see the link between the fantastic pieces of automotive innovation we see today and the cars that came before them. The vehicles from the 1930s were prevalent for their ability to show off the driver's personality with wide fender flares and big V8 engines under the hood. That's precisely why these cars have amassed such a large following within the show car, racing, and daily driving community. Here's your chance to get a vintage automotive legend with an even bigger surprise under the hood than you might think.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CarBuzz.com

840-HP Mercedes-AMG SL Looks Ready To Destroy Porsche

The Mercedes-AMG SL was revealed last year as a luxury 2+2 roadster with loads of power. The SL 55 version's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 generates 469 horsepower with 516 lb-ft of torque, while the SL 63 version ups the ante to the tune of 577 hp and 590 lb-ft from the same motor. That may be far too much power for most, so a hybrid four-pot is coming too, or at least so says the rumor mill. But what if you want even more power? Well, that's what the SL E Performance is for, and its hybrid powertrain is sure to blow occupants' hair back so far that even teenage passengers will develop receding hairlines. We spotted a nearly naked prototype of this new model almost two months ago, and now we have fresh imagery.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is a value off-road truck

Ford's F-150 lineup is quickly growing to become as diverse as that of the Porsche 911, with the Blue Oval continuing to roll out new variants and packages to cater to different budgets and needs. The latest was revealed on Tuesday in the form of the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler....
CARS
Robb Report

This $13.4 Million Talbot-Lago Is Now the Most Expensive French Car Ever Sold at Auction

Click here to read the full article. The car world was expecting big things from one particular 1937 Talbot-Lago earlier this month, and, well, the vintage ride did not disappoint. The coveted T150-C-SS Teardrop Coupe in question—chassis No. 90107—sold for a record-breaking $13.4 million at Gooding & Company’s live auction at Florida’s Omni Amelia Island Resort on March 4. Shattering the pre-sale estimate of $10 million, it’s now the most valuable French car ever sold at auction and the most expensive Talbot-Lago in existence. The high hammer price isn’t a total surprise. For starters, this Goutte d’Eau, or “Teardrop,” variant is one...
BUYING CARS
Autoweek.com

Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

496 Big-Block Pump-Gas Chevy Makes More Than 700 HP on the Dyno!

Even with the LS-everything craze, big-block Chevy engines continue to be the go-to mill for those who want a lot of torque across the entire rpm band. Well, this 496ci version is no exception, and with the right parts it was able to throw down solid horsepower and torque numbers. No wonder Engine Masters co-host and Westech's lead dyno wrangler Steve Brule thought we would be interested in this Brad Clayton-built big-block Chevy.
CARS
Autoweek.com

Felicity Ace Manifest Shows Staggering Loss of Vehicles

The Felicity Ace Manifest appears on a global import database and lists what was onboard. Top Gear Netherlands claims to have a manifest that lists even more cars. The Felicity Ace caught fire and sank, taking with it about 4000 cars worth about $400 million. Building cars is hard, especially...
CARS
Ars Technica

You can now buy a road-legal replica of Porsche’s mighty 917K racer

The UK is known for plenty of things, but it's not all fish and chips and dodgy Russian oligarch money. It's also surprisingly permissive when it comes to registering vehicles for public roads. Thanks to a process called "Individual Vehicle Approval," it's possible to road-register cars that would likely be met with exasperated spluttering if you were to try the same thing in Germany, Japan, or most states in the US.
BUYING CARS
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

Official Production Eleanor Mustang Legend Brought Back To Life

This is one of the most famous Mustangs in the world!. One of Hollywood’s greatest facets is their extensive automotive influence, from The Dukes Of Hazzard Dodge Charger to the Bullitt Mustang. These cars have become the icons of many car enthusiasts young and old. Of course, there is one car that stands out above the rest, this well-known silver Stang is the star of one of the best car movies ever made. Many have been keen to build their version of the car, there was even one case of a YouTuber being sued over creating a series around building their recreation of this on-screen legend. Yes, you guessed correctly, it is Eleanor!
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Eluminator Crate Motor Is Back

Americans love a good crate motor. It eliminates the risk of buying a dodgy import motor with an unknown amount of miles on it, it comes with a ton of available parts, official support, and it's a no-brainer for those who want reliable power. The world of the crate motor is starting to turn upside down with the introduction of electric crate motors, and we think Ford has hit the nail on the head with its Eluminator E-Crate Motor. This electric powertrain was introduced late last year and proved to be so popular that it sold out in only a few months. The good news is that it's back.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Next-Generation Mercedes-AMG GT Spied Looking Like an SL Coupe

The next-generation Mercedes-AMG GT has been spied testing in both GT53 and GT63 guises. The design looks largely the same as the SL, with which it will share a platform. Mercedes says the GT will remain a dedicated sports car, while the new SL, despite now exclusively being an AMG model, will continue to act as the company’s cushy grand tourer.
CARS
Interesting Engineering

Ford could bring carbon wheels to SUVs and pickup trucks

Carbon fiber wheels are a rare item most often used in luxury hypercars, but Ford is considering fitting carbon wheels to its pickups trucks, and SUVs, a report from CarExpert reveals. Ford produced the world's first mass-produced carbon wheels for the Mustang Shelby GT350R, and the company also fitted carbon...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Sounds Like the Mazda Miata Will Keep "Pure" Combustion Power

Last summer, Mazda expressly confirmed it was actively looking into electrification for the Mazda Miata roadster, stating it would "work hard to make it a lightweight, affordable, open two-seater sports car in order to meet the needs of customers." It seems that hard work will be paying off at closer to the end of the decade, as more recent comments from Mazda's head of European product development indicate the MX-5 will stick to combustion engines only for as long as it can beat back increasingly strict regulations.
CARS
Autoweek.com

The 2022 Toyota Sienna Doubles Down on Consumer Tech

If you just look at sales numbers and available models, minivans are dead and buried under the crushing weight of crossovers and SUVs. But that’s not exactly true on the showroom floor. Sure, fewer automakers are churning out these people movers, but minivans are still here to handle your...
BUYING CARS
Autoweek.com

Kicking Off the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, 2022 Edition

Hot Wheels has been around 1968, when it released its first run of 1:64-scale vehicles, and in the 54 years since it has become the world’s number one best-selling toy—popular all over the world, in Brazil and Mexico as well as in Japan (where there’s a keen collector community). It helps that you can still buy the cars for $1. More than eight billion have been sold, and they’re available in 150 countries.
CARS

