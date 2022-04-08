ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Shooting Under Burnside Bridge Turns Deadly

KXL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed under the Burnside Bridge late Friday...

KXL

Can You ID These Criminal Suspects?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for help to identify three suspects wanted for committing crimes in Portland. The first was seen lighting commercial fireworks outside the front door of a home in Southeast Portland on the morning of February 24th while the residents were sleeping. The blast caused damage to the home. The man arrived in a black-colored vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
PORTLAND, OR
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
POLITICS
KXL

Man Shot And Killed In Washington Cemetery

KENT, Wash. (AP) – Police in Kent said a man was shot and killed after a dispute at a cemetery. Officers arrived Thursday night to find an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds. They started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a dispute erupted...
KENT, WA

