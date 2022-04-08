Shooting Under Burnside Bridge Turns Deadly

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for help to identify three suspects wanted for committing crimes in Portland. The first was seen lighting commercial fireworks outside the front door of a home in Southeast Portland on the morning of February 24th while the residents were sleeping. The blast caused damage to the home. The man arrived in a black-colored vehicle.
March 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Oregon are searching for clues to an unusual mystery after a car that went off a road landed on a moss-covered vehicle that appeared to have been abandoned "for quite some time." The Jacksonville Fire Department said crews responded alongside the Applegate Valley Fire...
A couple was flung into the back of a garbage truck after falling asleep in a dumpster, Utah police told news outlets. A man and woman were sleeping in a dumpster for warmth Thursday, March 10, when they were suddenly lifted into a garbage truck, the West Valley Police told ABC 4.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is warning the public after they said a hole was drilled into their work truck’s gas tank overnight in their Medford neighborhood. Gloria Sarabia said when her daughter borrowed the truck, she realized the gas tank was empty, although Sarabia had just filled it the day before.
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Police have launched an investigation after a beachcomber stumbled upon a man's body partially buried in the sand on a Lincoln City beach Thursday morning. Shortly after 7:30 a.m., a caller contacted Lincoln City police dispatch to report that they'd found what they believed to...
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
A federal raid this week turned up evidence that a 29-year-old man was running a “massive” ghost gun operation from the basement of his mother’s house in Salem and distributing counterfeit pills made of fentanyl in exchange for other guns, prosecutors said Thursday. Agents from the U.S....
A child who had been reported missing Tuesday died after being found unresponsive in an unincorporated Clackamas County creek, officials said. Officials did not publicly identify the child or provide their age. Reports of a child missing from a home on South Union Mills Road were made about 11:30 a.m....
KENT, Wash. (AP) – Police in Kent said a man was shot and killed after a dispute at a cemetery. Officers arrived Thursday night to find an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds. They started life-saving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a dispute erupted...
A Missouri semi truck driver was arrested Friday on suspicion of vehicular homicide and four counts of vehicular assault along with a DUI following the Friday morning crash on Interstate 5 that left a Lakewood man dead and four other people injured. The crash involved two semi trucks and six...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 21-year-old Portland man is accused of stomping a homeless man to death about an hour after committing another violent assault in Portland's Old Town neighborhood on Feb. 13. Elijah Williams is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old James "Tony" Wise. He's also...
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A traffic stop along Interstate 5 in Linn County turned into a major drug bust for Oregon State Police. Last week, state troopers stopped a car on I-5 for a traffic violation. During that stop,they say the trooper spotted indicators of criminal activity. After searching...
