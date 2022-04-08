Jose Siri in center field for Houston on Friday

The Houston Astros placed Yuli Gurriel on the paternity list Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Congratulations are in order for Gurriel as he awaits and celebrates the birth of his child. Gurriel will miss anywhere between 1-3 days by being placed on the list. He went 1-4 with a double as the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Angels 3-1 on Opening Day.
Gary Sanchez is not in the starting lineup Saturday for the Minnesota Twins, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez was acquired from the New York Yankees along with Gio Urshela just before spring training started. Still, it was unknown if the Twins wanted Sanchez to be their starting catcher or just wanted to shed the salary of Josh Donaldson in the deal.
The Houston Astros erupted for eight runs in the seventh inning to break open a close game and beat the host Los Angeles Angels 13-6 Friday night in Anaheim, Calif. The Astros had 14 hits in all, including six home runs. Jose Altuve, Aledmys Diaz, Alex Bregman and Jeremy Pena...
LINE: Braves -167, Reds +142; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Atlanta had an 88-73 record overall and a 42-38 record at home last season. The Braves pitching staff had a collective 3.90 ERA while averaging 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will move to the bench on Saturday with Corey Dickerson starting in the designated hitter role. Dickerson will bat fifth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. numberFire's models project...
Shohei Ohtani opened up the 2022 season with the Los Angeles Angels on a sluggish note. Over his opening 13 at-bats against the Houston Astros, he recorded a mere one hit. Ohtani got back on track on Sunday against the reigning American League champions, as he roped a double down right field in the third inning.
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Harold Ramirez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Ramirez will fill the designated hitter role on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Tyler Wells and the Orioles. Brett Phillips moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ramirez for 7.7 FanDuel...
Baltimore Orioles catcher Anthony Bemboom is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Bemboom will catch for right-hander Tyler Wells and bat ninth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Robinson Chirinos moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bemboom for 6.2 FanDuel points on...
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is sitting Saturday in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stott is being replaced at third base by Alec Bohm versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 4 plate appearances this season, Stott has a .500 batting average with a 1.250...
Cardinals red will look good on Zach McAllister.
Last month, the Chillicothe native signed a minor league contract with the St. Louis Cardinals and was assigned to Triple-A Memphis as a reliever. He had spent last season with the Philadelphia Phillies Triple-A affiliate Lehigh Valley IronPigs, pitching in 11 games.
The Houston Astros will try to win the four-game series as they face the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon at Angels Stadium. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Angels prediction and pick. The Angels shut out the Astros 2-0 on Saturday night to get...
The San Diego Padres listed Ha-Seong Kim as their starting shortstop for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kim will start at shortstop and bat ninth while C.J. Abrams starts on the bench. Kim has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel and is proejcted to score 8.8 fantasy points this afternoon.
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Trevino is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Red Sox starter Tanner Houck. Our models project Trevino for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home...
Houston Astros outfielder Jose Siri is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Siri is getting the nod in center field while batting leadoff versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. Our models project Siri for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.3 FanDuel...
Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi was not listed in the team's lineup for Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Stassi will take a seat Sunday while Kurt Suzuki starts at catcher and bats seventh. Our models project Stassi to make 365 more plate appearances this season, with 15 home...
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson is not starting in Sunday's lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Richardson will be given his previous second unit duties after Devin Vassell was picked as Sunday's starter. Richardson's projection includes 9.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Gordon will not be active after Denver decided their season finale was not worth playing their starters. JaMychal Green should see more minutes at the forward positions. Green's current projection includes 8.8 points,...
Denver Nuggets point guard Monte Morris (elbow) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Morris' status for Sunday's last regular season game is currently unknown. Expect Bones Hyland to see a boost in usage if Morris is inactive. Morris' Sunday projection includes 12.1 points, 2.7...
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. To end a sad season in Sacramento, Fox will remain sidelined due to right hand soreness. Davion Mitchell will almost assuredly remain in the starting five at point guard. In 59 games this...
Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet is starting in Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Shamet will make the start at the two after Devin Booker was given a breather on Sunday. Shamet's Sunday projection includes 14.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.
