Jose Siri in center field for Houston on Friday

Gary Sanchez is not in the starting lineup Saturday for the Minnesota Twins, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sanchez was acquired from the New York Yankees along with Gio Urshela just before spring training started. Still, it was unknown if the Twins wanted Sanchez to be their starting catcher or just wanted to shed the salary of Josh Donaldson in the deal.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO