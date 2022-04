The Charlotte Hornets and the Chicago Bulls face off on Friday evening at the United Center. Chicago is 45-35 overall and 27-13 at home this season. Charlotte (41-39) is 20-20 on the road and coming off a quick turnaround after a home game on Thursday. The Hornets have ruled Gordon Hayward (foot) out of this one. Lonzo Ball (knee) and Matt Thomas (leg) are out for Chicago. Zach LaVine (knee) is probable for the Bulls, with Alex Caruso (back) listed as questionable.The Bulls occupy the No. 6 spot in the East, two games clear of the play-in. Charlotte has locked in a postseason spot but currently sits in 10th, which would make it the last team in.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO