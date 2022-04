The 2-0 Tampa Bay Rays hope to earn a series sweep to open their season as they host the 0-2 Baltimore Orioles today at 1:10 PM EST. Tyler Wells takes the mound for Baltimore today as they try to get their first victory. He hasn't started a game since 2018 and has primarily been a reliever, so we should expect a bullpen game for the Orioles.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO