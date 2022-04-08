ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Jae’Lyn Withers will return to Louisville

By Mike Rutherford
Card Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJae’Lyn Withers is the latest current Cardinal to announce that he’s returning to U of L to be a part of the start of the Kenny Payne era. After redshirting in 2019-20 and then having a productive redshirt freshman campaign as a starter in 2020-21, Withers never found his footing this...

