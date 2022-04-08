ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘It’s Amazing’: Marian Hossa honored by the Blackhawks’ retirement of his No. 81

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QziSz_0f3tdgsi00

CHICAGO – When the franchise was looking to take the next step toward a championship, they made what some would argue is the biggest free agent pickup in the history of Chicago sports.

Marian Hossa was signed by the Blackhawks on July 1, 2009 to a 12-year, $62.8 million dollar contract as he joined a promising team hoping to end what was then a 49-year championship drought. Not only did he help the team win the Stanley Cup that season, but he’d also aid in title runs in 2013 and 2015.

His eight years in Chicago are some of the most celebrated in his career, which is why he signed a one-day contract with the Blackhawks on Thursday to officially retire with the team. After that happened, they showed why he’s one of the most revered players in the history of the franchise.

During their game with the Kraken at the United Center, the team announced that Hossa will have his No. 81 retired at some point during the 2022-2023 season. The Hockey Hall of Famer said that he got the news from team chairman Rocky Wirtz when he was informed that he would sign a one-day contract to retire with the Blackhawks.

“As a kid, we all dream to play one day in the National Hockey League, in the best league in the world. Then your goal is to win the Stanley Cup,” said Hossa. “Your goal is not going in the rafters. Your goal is not going to the Hall of Fame. But I guess, somebody really liked my game over those years, and with the success we had. I was lucky to play with some of the great players, great coaching staff. So thankful.

“So today, it’s amazing news for me and my family, and I’m overwhelmed. It still didn’t sink (in). It’s amazing.”

The honor for Hossa is a rare one in the history of Blackhawks hockey, as he becomes the eighth in the history of the franchise to have his number retired.

Stan Mikita was the first member of the Blackhawks to have his number retired, as his No. 21 went to the rafters in 1980. Bobby Hull’s No. 9 was retired by the team in 1983 with Glenn Hall (#1) and Tony Esposito (#35) getting the honor in 1988.

Those number retirements happened the Blackhawks played at Chicago Stadium, where Denis Savard made a lot of his memories on the ice with the team. His No. 18 would become the first to go to the rafters at the United Center in 1998, with the No. 3 of Pierre Pilote and Keith Magnuson being retired in 2008.

Hossa now joins that elite group after he scored 186 goals and had 229 assists in 534 regular season games in Chicago while adding 21 scores along with 52 helpers in 107 playoff contests. Hossa hasn’t played since the 2016-2017 season due to a skin condition and wouldn’t play again, with his contract being traded to the Coyotes in 2018.

That deal didn’t expire until 2021, hence the wait for an official retirement with the Blackhawks and an announcement on his number.

Hossa was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame this past November.

Fans found about about the number retirement during the first period as Hossa was preparing to watch what would be a 2-0 Blackhawks loss to the Kraken on Thursday night. He’d only returned to the United Center this week for the first time in four years, and he did take a moment to look up at the banners currently in the venue with the realization that he’d be there soon.

“I sat down there and I looked to the left and I saw those names and I still couldn’t believe my name next year is going to be up there. There’s only a handful of names or jerseys hanging,” said Hossa. “So to me, that’s amazing. I’m losing words.”

There have been many glowing ones to describe his career in Chicago, but one number can do all the talking from now on.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

Red Wings Prospects Report: Frölunda Check-In

The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) playoffs are underway, where Detroit Red Wings prospects are making themselves known. Three of them play for Frölunda HC – the fourth seed in the SHL playoffs. Frölunda HC had a bye for the first round and took on the Växjö Lakers in the quarterfinals in a 4-0 sweep of the seven-game series to qualify for the semifinals.
DETROIT, MI
WGN News

Beloved former WGN weatherman Jim Ramsey dies at 69

Jim Ramsey, a beloved member of the WGN family has passed away. He was the trusted face of the WGN Weather Department on weekend evenings before retiring in 2017. Many of Ramsey’s 42 years in broadcasting were spent at WGN. Since 1987, Jim brought Chicagoans the frigid forecasts of the winters to the sweltering temperatures […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Boy, 4, shot in head on South Side, police say

CHICAGO — A 4-year-old boy is hospitalized in good condition after he was shot in the head on the city’s South Side. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told WGN the incident was an accident. Police said the shooting happened in the 8200 block of S. Green around 10 p.m. Thursday. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man arrested in attempted kidnapping of South Shore minor

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man is in police custody following reports of an attempted kidnapping in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood, authorities said Thursday. Around 5:30 p.m., in the 7600 block of S. Coles Ave., officers responded and observed an unidentified man on a second-floor balcony of an apartment building near a female minor. Chicago paramedics told […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Hall
Person
Denis Savard
Person
Tony Esposito
Person
Stan Mikita
Person
Bobby Hull
WGN News

Family raises questions after man Tased, injured amid traffic stop

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — The family of a Michigan City, Indiana man who was seriously injured amid his arrest is questioning the tactics deployed by police. Tahir Kelly went live on Facebook from Franciscan Hospital after an encounter with Michigan City, Indiana police.   Graphic video shows Kelly’s face, fractured after a run-in with Michigan City […]
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks break up DeBrincat-Strome-Kane line

For the first time in more than a month, the Blackhawks are breaking up their first line of Alex DeBrincat, Patrick Kane and Dylan Strome. The move comes after the Blackhawks dropped their sixth straight (0-4-2), and were shut out for the second time in four games and the eighth time this season. The offense has dried up outside of that trio, and interim head coach Derek King felt it was time to change it up.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/10/22 @ Chicago Blackhawks

The Dallas Stars try to bounce back from two straight losses as they travel to Chicago to face the Blackhawks on the second night of a back-to-back. Dallas lost a 3-1 contest to the New Jersey Devils on home ice on Saturday afternoon. They held a 1-0 lead into the third period but saw NJ tally three in the frame including two in the final 70 seconds to seal the victory.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Girl, 11, wounded in accidental shooting on South Side

CHICAGO — An 11-year-old girl was wounded in an accidental shooting in Morgan Park late Friday night, according to police. Police said the girl was in an apartment in the 900 block of West 115th Street just after 11 p.m. when she sustained a gunshot wound to the neck. Officials said the incident appears to […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Kraken#The Hall Of Fame
WGN News

America’s homeless ranks graying as more retire on streets

PHOENIX (AP) — Karla Finocchio’s slide into homelessness began when she split with her partner of 18 years and temporarily moved in with a cousin. The 55-year-old planned to use her $800-a-month disability check to get an apartment after back surgery. But she soon was sleeping in her old pickup protected by her German Shepherd […]
PHOENIX, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
WGN News

1 killed, 1 injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man was killed and a 31-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting in Woodlawn Friday evening, according to police. Police said the two individuals were in an altercation with several people in the 1500 block of East 61st Street at approximately 7:52 p.m. when shots were fired. The 29-year-old man was […]
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings sign F Pontus Andreasson

Hakan Anderson has confirmed that the Detroit Red Wings have signed Pontus Andreasson to a 2-way contract. Hakan Andersson has confirmed that the Wings have indeed signed Pontus Andreasson to a 2-way contract. A lot of good stuff here and as always, thanks to Lars. You-all should be following him! #LGRW #RedWings https://t.co/3YRHYZnklg.
WGN News

Total solar eclipse to cross Illinois, Indiana 2 years from today

CHICAGO — Mark your calendars, a total solar eclipse will stretch from Texas to Maine on April 8, 2024. It will bring “totality” back to southern Illinois and within a three-hour drive of Chicago as it crosses Indiana. Many will recall the Great American Eclipse of 2017, when for the first time in 99 years […]
ASTRONOMY
WGN News

WGN News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy