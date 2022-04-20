ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Selling Sunset’ Season 5: What We Know About Netflix Show’s New Season, Premiere, Reunion and More

The saga continues! The first trailer for season 5 of Netflix’s Selling Sunset debuted on Friday, April 8, showing plenty of footage of Chrishell Stause s romance with Jason Oppenheim . Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about the upcoming season!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NI0Vv_0f3tdItO00

Chrishell and Jason's Relationship Will Be Heavily Featured on Season 5 of 'Selling Sunset'

“I’m in love, babe,” the Oppenheim Group cofounder, 44, said in the two-minute trailer.

Meet the Boyfriends, Husbands and Exes of the 'Selling Sunset' Cast

With season 4 of the show ending in a teaser of the pair’s relationship, fans are eager to see the former couple’s short-lived romance play out. Of course, dating within the group, which sells luxury properties in Los Angeles, doesn’t come without its challenges.

“It is risky when you’re in the office and you’re dating,” cast member Maya Vander said in the preview.

The real estate agent , 40, and the Palo Alto native made their relationship public in July 2021. Season 4 of the show premiered four months later on Netflix. However, the pair did not put their relationship in the forefront of those episodes, so fans only got a glimpse of their relationship in a teaser for season 5, which aired after the final episode in November 2021.

The pair split just a month later, after less than a year of dating.

“While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends. We will always love and support one another,” Jason shared on his Instagram Stories in December 2021. “She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life.”

Chrishell explained at the time that their split was due to a disagreement about having kids in the future.

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause’s Sexiest Bikini Moments

“Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best.”

When Does Season 5 of 'Selling Sunset' Premiere?

Selling Sunset ’s season 5 drops on Netflix on Friday, April 22.

Which 'Selling Sunset' Cast Members Are Returning?

In addition to Jason, Chrishell and Maya, fans can also expect Mary Fitzgerald , Brett Oppenheim , Christine Quinn , Heather Rae Young , Romain Bonnet , Davina Portratz , Amanza Smith , Emma Hernan , Vanessa Villela and newcomer Chelsea Lazkani to round out the rest of the cast.

When Is the Season 5 Reunion?

For the first time ever, Selling Sunset is filming a reunion, E! News shared on Tuesday, April 12. The season 5 reunion will be filmed on Sunday, April 24, in Los Angeles. It will feature the full cast and be hosted by Queer Eye ’s fashion expert Tan France .

