ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets: How to watch, betting odds, TV time, and projected starting lineups

By Lauren Withrow
AllBulls
AllBulls
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zmesi_0f3tdDTl00

Can the Bulls snap a three-game losing streak on Friday night?

The Chicago Bulls (45-35) host the Charlotte Hornets (41-39) Friday night at the United Center. The Bulls are looking to end a three-game losing streak. The Bulls clinched a spot in the playoffs in the conference's top-six. The Hornets, which stand in 10th place, are continuing to fight for seeding in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Friday night's game in Chicago.

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets

How to Watch the Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets

Date: Friday, April 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live Stream: fubo.tv

Radio: 670 The Score, ESPN 98.1 FM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mSatK_0f3tdDTl00

Betting Odds for the Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Bulls -2.5

Over/Under Total: 235.5

Money Line: Bulls -150, Hornets +125

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z4qnC_0f3tdDTl00

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

G #12 Ayo Dosunmu
G #6 Alex Caruso
G/F #8 Zach LaVine
G/F #11 DeMar DeRozan
C #9 Nikola Vučević

Charlotte Hornets

G #3 Terry Rozier
G #2 LaMelo Ball
C #24 Mason Plumlee
F #0 Miles Bridges
F #12 Kelly Oubre Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tfGe3_0f3tdDTl00

Notable Injuries

Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine (knee) - questionable

Lonzo Ball (knee) - out

Charlotte Hornets

Gordon Hayward (foot) - questionable

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Twitter at @A llBulls and Lauren Withrow @lolowithrow .

Comments / 0

Related
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
City
Charlotte, NC
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Tracy McGrady Says LeBron James Isn't The Best 1-On-1 Player In The NBA: "If You Line LeBron James Up With Everyone In The NBA, You Think He'll Come Out On Top As The Best One-On-One Player? I Don't Think So."

One of the most interesting conversations around the NBA in recent times has been the difference between 'hoopers' and basketball players. Hoopers are generally players that are considered to be pure ballers, players that could dominate at the park, have the flashy skills to put on a show when they play, and essentially live and breathe basketball in a very pure way.
NBA
Yardbarker

Raptors vs. Knicks Prediction and Odds (Back the UNDER With Key Players Out)

Raptors -5.5 (-108) 219.5 (Over -108/Under -108) There’s a chance the Raptors sit OG Anunoby (questionable) and Fred VanVleet in this game, but the Knicks’ offense is going to be hurting without both Barrett and Randle. I can’t see a Tom Thibodeau led team just mailing it in...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Mason Plumlee
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Zach Lavine
NBC Sports

Celtics-Grizzlies injury report: Memphis resting Morant, other key players

The Boston Celtics will take on a short-handed Memphis Grizzlies team Sunday night with playoff seeding at stake. Since the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the C's will lock themselves into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win. If they lose to Memphis and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, they'll end up with the No. 4 seed and meet the Toronto Raptors in Round 1. Losses for both Boston and Philly would give the C's the No. 3 seed, thus a first-round matchup with the Chicago Bulls.
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

Cavs Top 3: Darius Garland and Lauri Markkanen not enough to cut the Nets

The Cavaliers continue to spiral despite big games from Darius Garland and Lauri Markkanen. The worst part of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 118-107 loss to the Brooklyn Nets is the fact that the Cavs actually wrecked Kyrie Irving all came long. Sadly, it wasn’t enough as the young core fell apart in the fourth quarter, where the team got dog-walked to the tune of 35-19. The Cavs have fallen off since the injury to Jarrett Allen, and are just 2-8 in their last 10. The Cavs wasted a 31 point performance from Garland and some fine sharp-shooting output from Lauri Markkanen.
CLEVELAND, OH
AllBulls

AllBulls

Chicago, IL
0
Followers
1
Post
21
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and analysis on the Chicago Bulls

 https://www.si.com/nba/bulls

Comments / 0

Community Policy