Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets: How to watch, betting odds, TV time, and projected starting lineups

Can the Bulls snap a three-game losing streak on Friday night?

The Chicago Bulls (45-35) host the Charlotte Hornets (41-39) Friday night at the United Center. The Bulls are looking to end a three-game losing streak. The Bulls clinched a spot in the playoffs in the conference's top-six. The Hornets, which stand in 10th place, are continuing to fight for seeding in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

Below is everything you need to know to tune in to Friday night's game in Chicago.

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets How to Watch the Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets Date: Friday, April 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 p.m. CT TV: NBC Sports Chicago Live Stream: fubo.tv Radio: 670 The Score, ESPN 98.1 FM Betting Odds for the Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread: Bulls -2.5 Over/Under Total: 235.5 Money Line: Bulls -150, Hornets +125 Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook. Place your bets here . Projected Starting Lineups Chicago Bulls G #12 Ayo Dosunmu

G #6 Alex Caruso

G/F #8 Zach LaVine

G/F #11 DeMar DeRozan

C #9 Nikola Vučević Charlotte Hornets G #3 Terry Rozier

G #2 LaMelo Ball

C #24 Mason Plumlee

F #0 Miles Bridges

F #12 Kelly Oubre Jr. Notable Injuries Chicago Bulls Zach LaVine (knee) - questionable Lonzo Ball (knee) - out Charlotte Hornets Gordon Hayward (foot) - questionable

