ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Roosevelt Park Zoo taking measures to keep birds safe

By Lauren Davis
kxnet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs avian flu cases continue to spread throughout the state, the Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot is taking extra steps to make sure its birds stay safe. RPZ is home to various different...

www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Endangered Amur Tiger Gives Birth to Triplets at North Dakota Zoo

The Roosevelt Park Zoo in North Dakota just welcomed three new members to its growing family. A spokesperson for the zoo told KFYR-TV that the facility's Amur tiger Zoya gave birth to triplets over the weekend. The zoo added that the first cub was born before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday; Zoya gave birth to the last cub after 10:30 a.m. the same day.
MINOT, ND
Power 96

Owning These Bird Feathers is Illegal Here in Minnesota

Did you know that just possessing a feather from certain species of birds could land you in jail in Minnesota?. Most of us are probably familiar with the law that makes it illegal to possess a feather from a bald eagle, right? (Specifically, the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits the possession of eagle feathers by non-Native Americans. And anyone convicted of violating the law could face a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in jail!)
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Rocky Mountain National Park’s Most Photographed Bull Elk Known as ‘Kahuna’ Dies

Rocky Mountain National Park is home to all kinds of wonderful animals, including the bull elk. It’s a must-see destination for any folks that have not already made the trek out to the midwest to feast their eyes on the beauty that is the Rockies. One of the most popular animals for folks to snap a picture of was a specific bull elk in the park. Unfortunately, that bull elk, known as “Kahuna,” passed away.
ANIMALS
Central Illinois Proud

Miller Park Zoo moves birds indoors

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After state officials confirmed that bird flu was found in Mclean County, the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington has moved its birds indoors. On Sunday, March 15, the zoo moved all of its bird species inside to eliminate contact with wild birds on zoo grounds.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Pets & Animals
Minot, ND
Lifestyle
Western News

Wild pig reports on the rise in Montana

Feral swine appear to be rooting up in Montana — and invasive species officials say they will be ramping up Big Sky’s “Squeal on Pigs!” campaign in the Flathead Valley and surrounding area. It’s part of a continued state, federal and international campaign against the pig...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Birds#The Zoo#Avian Flu
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
Travel + Leisure

This Hidden Mountain Town in Colorado Is the Perfect Place to End Your Ski Season

"Unique" doesn't quite capture it. Still, neither do any of the other adjectives often associated with Silverton Mountain, including the repeatedly shouted words like "isolated," "rugged," "hardcore," "daunting," and the two-for-one special of "steep and deep." It's hard to define this Colorado mountain because it's unlike any other ski destination on earth, and it's a far cry from the likes of mega-mountains nearby in the best possible way.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Pets
Power 102.9 NoCo

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
Outdoor Life

Avian Flu Spreads Across Southeastern U.S. and Beyond, Killing Hundreds of Wild Birds Along the Atlantic Flyway

Avian flu is on the rise across the southeastern U.S. The highly contagious disease has already killed hundreds of wild birds along the Atlantic Flyway, and it is now spreading to other regions of the country. The latest reports come out of North Carolina and Florida, where wildlife officials are seeing an uptick in the number of infected birds.
ANIMALS
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s Newest Bald Eagle Makes Live Debut

The DNR Friday reported the second egg in the nest had been cracked open and the two eaglets are now being fed by their parents. The eggs were laid last month (Feb 12 and 16) and thousands of Minnesotans have been checking out the nest and its occupants through the DNR’s live EagleCam.
MINNESOTA STATE
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
lonelyplanet.com

The top 7 hot springs in Colorado, from high-end luxury to the wild outdoors

Colorado is a soaker’s paradise with countless natural hot springs dotting the Rocky Mountain landscape. Born from rain and snow that seep deep into the earth and resurface steaming and infused with healing minerals, these natural hot tubs are sublime. Whether you seek the hidden variety, reachable only by...
TRAVEL
OutThere Colorado

Colorado to reintroduce ancient shark species after residents vote on favorite animals

While reintroducing prehistoric freshwater sharks to Colorado's often-visited streams and lakes may seem irresponsible, the votes are in, and Coloradans have decided to bring back this water-dwelling apex predator. In a tight statewide 'peoples' choice' vote that eventually pitted the American cheetah against a prehistoric shark species, the 'king of the river' won the bid to be brought back to life. Believe it or not, sharks once called Colorado home – as recently as 92 million years ago – and that was a key motivator...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Denver Zoo welcomes newborn Winston, the rare bongo

Denver Zoo has welcomed the newest member of its eastern bongo herd, Winston.In a video posted this week, the Colorado zoo said that Winston was born on 5 March to parents, Fern and Howard. When the weather gets a little warmer, he will be introduced to the zoo’s entire herd of eastern bongos.So far, Winston has been “hanging behind-the-scenes for the most part with mom Fern, snug as a bongo bug in their cozy stall”, the zoo staff said on Facebook. “As the weather warms up, our keepers will begin integrating him with the rest of the herd, so...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy