Roosevelt Park Zoo taking measures to keep birds safe

Denver Zoo has welcomed the newest member of its eastern bongo herd, Winston.In a video posted this week, the Colorado zoo said that Winston was born on 5 March to parents, Fern and Howard. When the weather gets a little warmer, he will be introduced to the zoo’s entire herd of eastern bongos.So far, Winston has been “hanging behind-the-scenes for the most part with mom Fern, snug as a bongo bug in their cozy stall”, the zoo staff said on Facebook. “As the weather warms up, our keepers will begin integrating him with the rest of the herd, so...
