IFBB Pro bodybuilders Brett Wilkin and Iain Valliere recently went through a crushing leg workout session with Coach Matt Jansen. After starting his professional bodybuilding career in the 212 division, Brett Wilkin took time off and transitioned well to the Open Pro division. He last competed at the 2022 Arnold Classic and finished sixth. While there is still room for improvement, Wilkin does appear to be a future Olympia contender.

STUART, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO