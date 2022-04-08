ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte-Douglas Airport advising travelers to get there early this weekend

By Taylor Young
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q9FOf_0f3tbW4k00

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Thousands of travelers are heading to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport to begin their spring break vacations.

In anticipation of crowds, airport officials are asking travelers to arrive three hours before departure.

“We have been waiting two years to take this trip, so we are sure excited to be traveling again,” Courtney Haas said.

A group of teachers and students from Haynes Middle School in Winston-Salem huddled near security check-in before taking off for their class trip to Greece.

“This was amazingly easy, and we are wondering where everybody is. I think it took us 10 minutes maybe to get us checked in. So, it was super easy,” Haas said.

FLIGHT TRACKER: Check flight delays and cancelations at Charlotte-Douglas Airport

Downstairs in baggage claim, those visiting Charlotte say flights into the Queen City were seamless and full of passengers.

“It was one of the easiest airport experiences I’ve had,” Tim Tallent said. “So far this city has made a great impression on us.”

Not every traveler at the airport is walking on or off their place with ease. Several flights were cancelled and delayed from Thursday night into Friday morning.

“We spent the night here last night after we had a flight that was late and it got cancelled, and so now we are trying to get back to a different city and driving home,” Penny Lachance said.

The mom of three is hoping to catch the next flight home to Florida as thousands of other passengers head out for spring break.

“It’s just been more challenging. I don’t know if it is related to that or not, but this is the hardest time I have ever had getting somewhere and getting back, So, I don’t know what is going on,” Lachance said.

Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

