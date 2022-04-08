ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom hides gun from police after 3-year-old shoots himself in head, leaving him in critical condition

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
AUSTELL — A 3-year-old is in critical condition after getting a hold of his mother’s gun and shooting himself at an Austell apartment complex.

According to police, the mother, Amaya Sands left a loaded gun within arms reach of her child and left him unattended. The child got access to the unsecured loaded gun and shot himself in the head. Police said the shooting happened at 9 p.m. on Friday, April 1.

Channel 2′s Michele Newell spoke with a neighbor who lives above Sands.

“I saw about six police transports in the area. I did not know what happened, " Baron said. “That was so sad man to see a three year old in position of a loaded gun ya know. This is not good at all.”

Police also said the mother is accused of hiding the gun and shell casings to prevent prosecution.

She is being held in the Cobb County jail and faces multiple felonies.

Cobb County police encourages parents to secure their guns inside their homes, using a method that is best suited for their situation. Parents who are gun owners can find ways to do that by visiting, here.

Val Maria
1d ago

She really cared about her son, while he was bleeding instead of being with her son she’s hiding the gun. That was more important. Lousy mother. Hope baby boy makes it ok and is taken away from her.

