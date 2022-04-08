ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

New addition to ‘Libraries are for everyone’ banner project

By Greg White
 2 days ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – It’s a banner day for the La Crosse Public Library.

Librarians unveiled a new banner that will hang outside the Library’s main branch.

It was designed by UWL student Breckin Sargeant as the latest addition to the ‘Libraries are for Everyone’ project.

“They are about more than just the physical things that we have in the library to check out. So they’re also about community and connection and education,” said La Crosse Public Library director Shanneon Grant.

The banner will go up on the wall of the library facing the parking lot.

