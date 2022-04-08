ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Investigation continues into shooting of Augusta man by federal officer in Aiken

By Deirnesa Jefferson
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DxuqF_0f3tamM700

AIKEN, SC ( WJBF) — A three-page federal indictment details the charges leading federal investigators to issue an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Robert Wright.

Thursday SLED investigators say Wright died after being shot during an encounter with an A-T-F agent and a U-S Marshall officer.

Investigators say Wright was armed and multiple shots were fired by the deputy marshals striking Mr. Wright several times.

The federal indictment lists possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of firearm and drug trafficking as the charges against Wright.

Richmond County investigators say he was also arrested in connection with a shooting at 5150 nightclub in 2011.

His family says they’re still looking for answers regarding the shooting and the investigation.

” We have a lot of questions and none of that is being given to family at this time,” Tiffany Cail said.

Cail said despite the indictment she doesn’t believe the shooting was justified.

” If they were trying to serve him a warrant, he deserved his time in court. He should not have been gunned down. He did not return fire. He was not aggressive. We will seek justice for Robert Wright,” Cail said.

SLED is still investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 19

Beth
2d ago

Can allow the WHITE MAN on GA Ave to bring out AR-15 and other assault weapons actively shooting at the police .. yet he is still alive today

Reply(4)
9
Dsmpd Williams
2d ago

yeah big facts me and my fiancee was just talking about this, and why doesn't it tell you what gun he used to shoot at the police like any other reports do IF he had a gun?.....

Reply(2)
2
Related
WJBF

Martinez couple charged with Incest and Child Molestation

WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County couple is behind bars, charged with child molestation and incest. Richard and Lynda Wood are accused of having sexual contact with a minor for nearly 7 years while the couple lived in Jefferson County. The two were arrested by the GBI in their Martinez home. They’re currently being […]
MARTINEZ, GA
WRDW-TV

Friends react to deadly officer-involved shooting in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputy Marshals attempted to execute an arrest warrant on Robert Wright at a hotel on Whiskey Road. Wright fled from officers leading them on a high-speed chase that ended with the vehicles crashing on Charleston Highway. According to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables, multiple shots were...
AIKEN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
Aiken, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
County
Richmond County, GA
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Aiken, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner rules detention center death homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lason Butler’s death has been ruled a homicide, according to Bakari Sellers of Strom Law, representing the family of the Alvin S. Glenn inmate who died in custody on February 12. Sellers shared with WIS that the Richland County Coroner’s Office made the manner of...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Augusta man arrested and charged for rape and incest found guilty

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) — The Augusta man arrested and charged with rape and incest has been found guilty. According to District Attorney Jared T. Williams, Nicholas Alexander Mims was found guilty of Rape and Incest by a Richmond County jury in the matter of State of Georgia v. Nicholas Mims. D.A. Williams says that this […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sc
WRDW-TV

Coroner identifies man fatally shot by officer in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a man died Thursday in an officer-involved shooting. The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. The man was identified as Robert L. Wright, 34, of Augusta, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. Deputy Marshals were attempting to...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Two people involved in Augusta armed robbery sought

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating two people believed to be involved in an armed robbery. It happened on the 1900 block of Broad Street. The two people were last seen walking north on Curry Street. Anyone with information about the individuals, please contact Inv. Sean Morrow […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WRDW-TV

Aiken Department Public Safety officers draw guns at Walmart

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday afternoon, the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to Walmart on Whiskey Road after a suspect with active warrants was spotted. The location did not have to go on lockdown, but officers did have guns drawn around the building. We spoke to a lieutenant...
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Man arrested after shooting on Washington Road

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges after shots were fired on Washington Road. Investigators say a driver of a black Ford Crown Victoria was chasing a silver car when they fired at least two shots at the silver car. The Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Homicide investigation after Augusta man found dead in driveway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after an overnight homicide. Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen, says 25 year old Alan Newsome was found dead in a driveway on the 2900 block of Ulm Road. Newsome was pronounced dead just before 2 a.m., Friday. The investigation is still ongoing. No other details have been […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Augusta man wanted after a shooting incident on Buckden Court

UPDATE 2:35 P.M. — According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Sebastian Lloyd has been located and arrested. ———————————————– RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted in reference to a shooting incident that happened on Sunday, March 20th. The incident happened on the 3400 […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WLTX.com

Confrontation with U.S. Marshals leaves one man dead in Aiken, SLED investigating

AIKEN, S.C. — Authorities say a man has died following a high-speed chase and shots fired by U.S. Marshals in South Carolina, Thursday. According to a statement from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), 34-year-old Robert L. Wright was shot during an encounter with a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) agent and a U.S. Marshal Service Task Force officer in Aiken County. Both are assigned to the Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

WJBF

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy