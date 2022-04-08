ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ban council use of toxic weedkillers in parks and playgrounds - and use olive oil-based foam instead, say campaigners

By Daily Mail Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Toxic weedkillers should no longer be used in parks and playgrounds – and instead councils should get rid of weeds with olive-oil based foam, say campaigners.

The Pesticide Action Network warns that councils are spraying pavements, playgrounds and parks with up to 22 weedkillers that could put human health at risk.

They are using weedkillers such as glyphosate, which have been linked to cancer, to make their areas look ‘neat and tidy’, a report claims. The details emerged from a string of freedom of information requests by the charity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aGX8z_0f3taZpY00
The Pesticide Action Network warns that councils are spraying pavements, playgrounds and parks with up to 22 weedkillers that could put human health at risk

But the network says toxic chemicals, which can also endanger pets and wildlife, are unnecessary to control weeds in towns and cities. For tough weeds councils should use a hot foam treatment that is non-toxic to humans.

One version is made from olive oil, another from coconut oil, rapeseed oil, potatoes, wheat and maize.

Hot foams use a spray combining the non-toxic foam and water at near boiling point to kill weeds.

The foam acts as an insulating blanket to maintain the high temperature. This causes the weeds’ cells to collapse, killing them and making them easy to pull out.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
ECONOMY
One Green Planet

Biden Reinstates California’s Ability to Set Limits on Climate-Warming Emissions on Cars

A win for the environment! The Biden administration is letting California set its own climate-warming emission limits on cars once again. California is the most populated state in the U.S. and has often been a role model for other states with implementing environmental laws and regulations. California recently became the first state to make a plan to combat microplastics, many cities have banned fur, and some airports have even banned plastic water bottles. It’s clear that California is often a leader in environmental regulation, and many states have followed their lead.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olive Oil#Playgrounds#Weedkillers#Foams#Maize#Uk
AOL Corp

Microplastics have been found in air, water, food and now ... human blood

Plastic – it's in your blood. And we know so because researchers have just found microscopic plastic particles flowing in our bloodstream for the first time. Previous research had found we inhale and ingest enough microscopic pieces of plastic to create a credit card each week. But until now, scientists didn't know whether those particles were entering the bloodstream.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

USA and EU are responsible for the majority of ecological damage caused by excess use of raw materials

High-income nations are responsible for 74% of the global excess in resource extraction over the 1970-2017 period, driven primarily by the USA and the countries of the European Union. This is demonstrated in an international study led by Jason Hickel, researcher at the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology of the Autonomous University of Barcelona (ICTA-UAB), which determines national responsibility for ecological breakdown by calculating the extent to which each nation has overshot their fair share of sustainable resource use thresholds.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

'Tree of life' could help slow climate change

Changing the way fruit is gathered from a "tree of life" could have hugely positive environmental and financial impacts in Amazonia, according to a new study. An international research team, jointly led by the University Leeds and the Peruvian Amazon Research Institute (Instituto de Investigaciones de la Amazonia; IIAP) have shown for the first time the widespread harm caused in Peru by cutting down the palm tree Mauritia flexuosa in order to harvest its fruit.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
Popculture

Bottled Water Recall Issued

A bottled water recall has been issued, though details are a bit sparse. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible "Microbial Contamination," namely yeast and mold.
FOOD SAFETY
Futurity

Heating trick gets plastic waste to suck up CO2

Researchers have found a way to make plastic waste suck up excess carbon dioxide. The newly discovered chemical technique seems like a win-win for a pair of pressing environmental problems. In the journal ACS Nano, researchers report that heating plastic waste in the presence of potassium acetate produces particles with...
ENVIRONMENT
Popculture

Numerous Baked Goods Recalled, 'Rodent Infestation' to Blame

The Canadian brand Jimel's Bakery recalled over a dozen products after possible salmonella contamination caused by a rodent infestation. The products were sold in Manitoba through March 22. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems could contract a serious infection from salmonella. Jimel's Bakery issued...
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Mail

Spanish police seize 1,000 stuffed wild animals including 400 protected and extinct species from private taxidermy collection worth £24million on the black market

Spain's civil guard is investigating a private taxidermy collection with more than 1,000 stuffed animals - including 405 from protected species and at least one extinct specimen - was discovered at a warehouse in Valencia. The finding of elephant tusks, cheetah, white antelopes and more is the largest of protected...
ANIMALS
Fast Company

Corporations have failed to stop deforestation. Can that change in time to save the Amazon rainforest?

More than a decade ago, hundreds of companies pledged to stop deforestation in their supply chains by 2020. That didn’t happen. In the Amazon basin alone, nearly 5 million acres of forest cover were lost in 2020. By January 2022, deforestation in the area had reached the highest level in 14 years. A recent study suggests that the Amazon rainforest is moving closer to a tipping point: As deforestation and climate change impacts grow, huge swaths of forest could be permanently lost, with devastating consequences for biodiversity and the climate.
AGRICULTURE
World Economic Forum

4 innovative ways to reuse plastic waste

175 nations have agreed to draw up the world's first plastic pollution treaty. Organizations around the world are already working on innovative ways to tackle plastic pollution. This includes repurposing waste plastic as bricks, fuel or even sportswear. Plans this month to create a legally binding global treaty to reduce...
ENVIRONMENT
Cosmos

Converting used face masks into oil for fuel?

Is it better that a disposable face mask ends up in the ocean or the atmosphere? An international team of researchers have figured out how to convert face masks into oil fuel, and they say that this is a less environmentally damaging way to dispose of them. Face masks are...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

332K+
Followers
29K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy