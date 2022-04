When you have a professional mole, you call in the professional mole catcher. Or, as he’s known in Lewis County, “The Mole Man.”. His name is Paul Rees. The 70-year-old Centralia resident’s mole catching radius spans 50 miles out from the Hub City in any direction. He isn’t the first Mole Man in the area, and he likely won’t be the last. But Rees isn’t worried about business competition.

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO