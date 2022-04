HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you drive on I-65 or I-565, get ready for some slow traffic. On I-565, starting the evening of Sunday, March 20, resurfacing work on the $16.2 million project from east of Intergraph Way to east of the Triana Boulevard overpass will resume. ALDOT says the project has been on hold due to weather conditions during winter and temperature requirements for paving materials.

MORGAN COUNTY, AL ・ 23 DAYS AGO