Hopkins County, TX

Como-Pickton student dies in 3-vehicle wreck in Hopkins County

By Gary Bass
KLTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Como-Pickton CISD students, faculty members, and staff are mourning the loss of 15-year-old Hannah Pegues, who died in a three-vehicle crash that occurred on State Highway 11 on Monday. “All of us at Como-Pickton CISD, faculty and students alike, were both shocked and overcome...

