To recognize National Quilt Day, the second annual Quilt Around the Block event was held in Colusa on Saturday. The event – which was originally organized to provide a family-friendly event for the community while maintaining social distancing during the pandemic – asked participants in Colusa to hang quilts in their yard. Those that registered before the event were included in an event map to provide a map for the self-guided tour of the stitchwork by Colusa residents.

COLUSA, CA ・ 18 DAYS AGO