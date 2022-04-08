How Richard Linklater’s Unmade ‘Incredible Mr. Limpet’ Remake Inspired ‘Apollo 10 1/2’

Everything Everywhere All at Once isn’t the kind of film anyone could possibly describe as generic. It’s a mind-bending journey across the multiverse that somehow follows the most prosaic of protagonists: a middle-aged laundromat owner named Evelyn (played by Michelle Yeoh). Her life has become as mundane and messy as a load of soiled clothing spinning in a washing machine—her marriage is crumbling, her daughter is pulling away, and her business is being audited—but she is the only person who can save all of existence. The story is wildly inventive, juggling romance, action, comedy, sci-fi, and horror elements, despite largely taking place inside an IRS office building. The plot also contains a Ratatouille parody, a fake end-credits reel, and a lot of googly eyes. Oh, and did I mention that an everything bagel—actually topped with everything—plays a pivotal role?

