How Richard Linklater’s Unmade ‘Incredible Mr. Limpet’ Remake Inspired ‘Apollo 10 1/2’

By Drew Taylor
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Apollo 10 1/2” (currently streaming on Netflix) is the latest time machine from Richard Linklater. Instead of traveling to the immediate past (like “Boyhood”) or the 1970s (like “Dazed and Confused” or “Everybody Wants Some!!”), Linklater instead sets his sights on a suburb of Houston, Texas, in the late 1960s. The...

tvinsider.com

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

A star-studded cast pays homage to dance moments on film by reimagining them through a modern lens. The Houghs, Dancing with the Stars veterans and sibling choreographers, pay homage to classic dance sequences from favorite movies—running the gamut from Singin’ in the Rain to Dirty Dancing to La La Land—in a musical special intended to whet cinephiles’ appetite for next Sunday’s Oscar telecast. Guests for the special include Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, West Side Story Oscar front-runner Ariana DeBose, Footloose’s Kevin Bacon, Chicago director Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Glee’s Amber Riley and more.
THEATER & DANCE
The Atlantic

How Hollywood’s Weirdest Filmmakers Made a Movie About Everything

Everything Everywhere All at Once isn’t the kind of film anyone could possibly describe as generic. It’s a mind-bending journey across the multiverse that somehow follows the most prosaic of protagonists: a middle-aged laundromat owner named Evelyn (played by Michelle Yeoh). Her life has become as mundane and messy as a load of soiled clothing spinning in a washing machine—her marriage is crumbling, her daughter is pulling away, and her business is being audited—but she is the only person who can save all of existence. The story is wildly inventive, juggling romance, action, comedy, sci-fi, and horror elements, despite largely taking place inside an IRS office building. The plot also contains a Ratatouille parody, a fake end-credits reel, and a lot of googly eyes. Oh, and did I mention that an everything bagel—actually topped with everything—plays a pivotal role?
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Universal’s Dracula Monster Movie Renfield’s Updated Cast List Includes Nicolas Cage and Shang-Chi’s Awkwafina

Film adaptations of Bram Stoker’s Dracula have been commonplace in cinema since the release of 1922’s Nosferatu, though Bela Lugosi was the first actor to officially bring the infamous vampire to life on the big screen in 1931. Like in the original novel, many of these adaptations include Renfield, Count Dracula’s henchman who was locked away in an insane asylum and desperate to gain immortality. Well, more than after 120 years after Dracula was published, it’s time for Renfield to get the spotlight, and he’ll do so in his own movie from Universal Pictures.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Reacher star Alan Ritchson lands next lead movie role

Reacher star Alan Ritchson has landed himself a lead movie role following the success of the show's first season. The actor will star in Jon Gunn's Ordinary Angels alongside two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank. The film is inspired by the true heroic deeds of a local hairdresser and takes...
MOVIES
Ars Technica

Jim Carrey’s megalomaniac Robotnik steals the show in Sonic 2 final trailer

The first Sonic the Hedgehog film was a surprise breakout hit early in 2020, even though Ars Tech Culture Editor Sam Mackovech deemed it mediocre. It was "somewhere above The Angry Birds Movie, somewhere below Pokemon: Detective Pikachu," he wrote. And now we have the final trailer for its sequel,...
MOVIES
SFGate

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Critics: Mads Mikkelsen Is Better Than Johnny Depp and ‘Should’ve Been Cast From the Start’

Although “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” is earning middling reviews from critics (it launched on Rotten Tomatoes with a 59% from 39 reviews), nearly every critic agrees Mads Mikkelsen is a vast improvement over Johnny Depp as the villainous wizard Grindelwald. Depp played the character in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” but he was removed from the new film just one week into production. Warner Bros. asked Depp to exit the movie following his libel case against The Sun. Mikkelsen was brought in to replace Depp.
MOVIES
People

Tom Cruise's Long-Delayed Top Gun: Maverick to Screen at 2022 Cannes Film Festival: Reports

After several postponements due to the pandemic, Tom Cruise's Top Gun sequel is about to see the light of day. Top Gun: Maverick, which also stars Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Ed Harris and Manny Jacinto, will screen at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety. The official lineup for the festival, which will be held May 17 through May 28, will be revealed in April.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

The Northman Has Screened, Check Out What People Are Saying About Alexander Skårsgard's Viking Thriller

The Northman starring Alexander Skårsgard is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, and it’s not hard to see why. The historical epic features an A-list cast, including Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Claes Bang, Björk, and Willem Dafoe, for one thing. Another is that it features an intense tale of revenge, as the thriller has a Viking prince’s quest to avenge his father’s murder. Did we mention the towering, shirtless Alexander Skårsgard? Critics have screened The Northman, so let’s take a look at their early reactions.
MOVIES
The Independent

Ricky Gervais on Will Smith’s 10-year Oscars ban: ‘Hopefully, he’ll only do six years with good behaviour’

Ricky Gervais has responded to the Academy’s 10-year ban on Will Smith’s attendance at future Oscars ceremonies.The Academy convened today (8 April) to decide on the consequences Smith would face for slapping Rock on stage at last month’s ceremony, after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.Shortly after the decision was made public, Gervais reshared news of Smith’s punishment on Twitter with the caption: “Hopefully, he’ll only do 6 years with good behaviour.”Gervais has been a reasonably prominent voice among celebrities in the aftermath of the Smith-Rock incident.He had previously commented on the events in...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Benedict Cumberbatch Reflects on Working With Jane Campion: “She’s Just Got This Amazing Magic About Her”

Benedict Cumberbatch has had quite a run over the past few months, receiving critical acclaim for his harrowing role in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, a film that ultimately received 12 Oscar nominations, including best picture and best actor for Cumberbatch. After his nomination, which marked his second Academy recognition (the first was for 2014’s The Imitation Game), Cumberbatch spoke to THR about his nomination and how he tried to impress Campion.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Dune' VFX Supervisors Tristan Myles and Paul Lambert Detail an Award-Winning Sequence in Sci-Fi Epic'Belfast' Producer Tamar Thomas on the Film's Response in Northern...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘As They Made Us’ Film Review: Mayim Bialik’s Impressive Feature Debut Explores Family Crisis

Mayim Bialik may not be the first “Jeopardy!” host to direct a film (that would be guest host LeVar Burton), but she is the first to write a feature film herself. Of course, “As They Made Us” strives to be so much more than a piece of trivia: It’s a sensitive portrayal of end-of-life care from the perspective of a daughter who has endured a lifetime of emotional and sometimes physical abuse, and it mostly works.
MOVIES
