Oxnard, CA

Oxnard semi-truck vs. motorcycle collision kills Port Hueneme man

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 2 days ago
OXNARD, Calif. – A Port Hueneme man was killed in a motorcycle vs. semi-truck crash in Oxnard late Friday morning, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Hueneme Road and Arcturus Avenue just after 11 a.m. on Friday. An investigation led to the discovery that a semi-truck driver was traveling westbound on Hueneme Road and attempted to turn left onto Arcturus Avenue, according to the police department.

"However, the motorcyclist, who was traveling eastbound on Hueneme Road, broadsided the semi-truck and trailer," the department said, adding that the impact caused the 26-year-old Port Hueneme motorcyclist tp be ejected off of his motorcycle.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the motorcyclist had sustained critical injuries and died on the scene.

The cause of the accident remained under investigation.

Anyone who has information regarding this collision is urged to contact Corporal Andrew Pinkstaff at 805-385-7750 or via email at andrew.pinkstaff@oxnardpd.org .

