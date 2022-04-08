Idaho’s controversial abortion law on hold pending further review

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Supreme Court has granted a motion that temporarily blocks the state’s new controversial abortion ban.

The motion was filed by Planned Parenthood and puts the implementation of the new law on hold pending further judicial review.

The law is modeled after Texas’ statute, which bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy and allows it to be enforced through lawsuits to avoid constitutional court challenges. The law also allows family members to sue abortion providers.

It was signed by Governor Brad Little, who acknowledged at the time of his signing that it could be proven both unconstitutional and unwise.

In its motion , Planned Parenthood claimed the bill was unconstitutional and denies healthcare to women, especially in underserved communities.

Planned Parenthood released the following statement regarding Friday’s decision:

We are thrilled that abortion will remain accessible in Idaho for now but the fight to protect Idaho patients is far from over. For Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho we are going to do everything we can to provide safe and legal abortion to every patient who seeks one regardless of where they live and we are committed to protecting and expanding access to care – no matter what.

Read the court’s order in full here .

RELATED: Planned Parenthood sues to block Idaho’s new abortion ban

READ: Gov. Little signs 6-week abortion ban bill into law

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.