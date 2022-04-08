One charged with murder in connection to death of missing Springfield man

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One person has been charged with murder following the discovery of a missing Springfield man’s body earlier this week.

Jessica L. McCammon was charged on Friday, April 8 with 1st Degree Murder and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

51-year-old Dan Myers was first reported missing in Springfield on March 22.

On April 6, Myers body was found during an investigation in what authorities believed to be a homicide. His body was located near Farm Road 167 in the early afternoon.

