One charged with murder in connection to death of missing Springfield man
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– One person has been charged with murder following the discovery of a missing Springfield man’s body earlier this week.
Jessica L. McCammon was charged on Friday, April 8 with 1st Degree Murder and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
51-year-old Dan Myers was first reported missing in Springfield on March 22.
On April 6, Myers body was found during an investigation in what authorities believed to be a homicide. His body was located near Farm Road 167 in the early afternoon.
