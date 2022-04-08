ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

OUC customers, your bill could be higher beginning this summer. Here’s why

By Chantelle Navarro, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Higher bills could be coming for some Central Florida power customers this summer.

A meeting is scheduled next week to begin discussing whether Orlando Utilities Commission should raise its prices.

The potential changes are a result of inflation and the Russia invasion in Ukraine.

OUC will consider raising its rates 10%, starting in June. The company sent a statement saying, in part, “The proposed increase is in direct response to global supply chain constraints that have resulted in significantly higher fuel expenses in a short period of time.”

The hikes will be reflected on bills as a fuel cost. The increase would raise prices an average of $5 to $15.

For Alex Looman, an OUC customer for three years, “They’re high enough.”

“Electric is a utility and it’s supposed to be a service,” he said. “I don’t want to pay more because they’re making less profit.”

Following a public workshop Tuesday to discuss potential price hikes, a vote will be taken on May 10.

