OUC customers, your bill could be higher beginning this summer. Here’s why

ORLANDO, Fla. — Higher bills could be coming for some Central Florida power customers this summer.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

A meeting is scheduled next week to begin discussing whether Orlando Utilities Commission should raise its prices.

The potential changes are a result of inflation and the Russia invasion in Ukraine.

OUC will consider raising its rates 10%, starting in June. The company sent a statement saying, in part, “The proposed increase is in direct response to global supply chain constraints that have resulted in significantly higher fuel expenses in a short period of time.”

The hikes will be reflected on bills as a fuel cost. The increase would raise prices an average of $5 to $15.

For Alex Looman, an OUC customer for three years, “They’re high enough.”

READ: Why are some local street lights purple?

“Electric is a utility and it’s supposed to be a service,” he said. “I don’t want to pay more because they’re making less profit.”

Following a public workshop Tuesday to discuss potential price hikes, a vote will be taken on May 10.

©2022 Cox Media Group