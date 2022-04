With gas prices rising, Democrats want to provide quarterly stimulus payments. Income limits for receiving stimulus money would mirror those of last year's checks. On March 10, a group of Democrats introduced legislation that would provide more stimulus money for Americans. Like the payments authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021, these payments would likely go directly into American's bank accounts. The money would be sent out quarterly, aiming to help people cope with rising gas costs.

INCOME TAX ・ 26 DAYS AGO