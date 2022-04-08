New playground on the way

MUSKEGON, MI – The first significant impact of paid parking at Muskegon beaches is about to be revealed construction of large new playgrounds at two city parks. C.J. Reese Playfield located off Laketon Avenue will be the recipient of a $365,000 playground, on which construction is expected to begin this week.
