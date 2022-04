Almost $1.6 million is headed to Humboldt County schools cover the cost of the laptops and Wi-Fi hotspots they needed to buy for students when the COVID-19 pandemic began. North Coast Rep. Jared Huffman announced Tuesday that District 2 received just under $8 million, of which about $1.58 million is headed to Humboldt County schools. The funds are intended to go toward covering the costs of closing the “homework gap” by helping expand internet access to students’ homes.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO