Champaign, IL

Clark talks commitment to Illinois

By Brice Bement
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u0pqT_0f3tVE0800

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It was the commitment on national television that all Illini nation is talking, Top 25 recruit and consensus five star recruit Skyy Clark is coming to Illinois.

Clark was only decommitted from Kentucky for a month before he knew where he wanted to go.

“Usually it be like, ‘I like Illinois this day,’ then I’d talk to another college and be like ‘I like them too,'” says Clark. “Then the last week it’s just been Illinois everyday and I was like, ‘This is where I want to go.”

He had offers from several schools, including Louisville and Tennessee, but says choosing Illinois came down to three reasons.

“The first being [assistant coach Tim Anderson]. I’ve known Tim since 8th grade. Another thing was [head coach Brad Underwood]. He came at the home visit and we’ve been texting and calling a lot and he’s super excited. The last and final thing was [Strength and Conditioning coach Adam Fletcher]. I believe that coming off the ACL injury that he can get me back to where I was pre injury.”

Clark is still recovering from that knee surgery. The Florida native wants to come in and make an impact and he has a good chance of seeing the court. Illinois lost several guards after the season and Clark says he’s ready to suit up in orange and blue.

“A winner. That’s what I love doing. I love getting my teammates involved,” says Clark. “I can score, dribble, pass, shoot, whatever you need. I love to play defense so imma bring a lot.”

Clark is already building chemistry with his incoming class, and is excited to join the returning players.

“I’m super excited because they’ve already been through the process so they’re going to help us young guys throughout it,” says Clark. “Kofi [Cockburn] has been to the tournament. Coleman [Hawkins] has been to the tournament, so they already have that experience and they’re just going to teach us. Hopefully Kofi comes back, but I love playing with bigs that know how to play.”

Clark’s commitment bumps the Illini’s Class of 2022 up to 8th in the nation and 3rd in the Big Ten.

