A California middle school administrator fatally shot himself on campus Monday, authorities said, adding that no students witnessed his death. Police were called to Kraemer Middle School in Placentia in Southern California about 9 a.m. and discovered the man in the bathroom, with a firearm nearby, Placentia Police Capt. Brian Perry said. Officials think the incident happened before any students were on campus and before most staffers had arrived.

PLACENTIA, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO