TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - The United Way of the Wabash Valley has announced the Natalie Pugh Memorial Professional Development Fund to support early childhood educators. This new fund, named in honor of a dedicated early childhood education advocate and United Way volunteer, will offer financial support to early childhood educators who wish to pursue opportunities being offered by Success By 6 to enhance their knowledge, skills, and practice.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 26 DAYS AGO