Visibility in the supply chain has become increasingly popular, even more so in the cold chain as shippers look to protect their products from spoiling outside of necessary temperature ranges. Muddy Boots by TELUS Agriculture is the latest to try to corner the market in temperature monitoring with the Greenlight Quality Management (GLQM) Cold Chain solution. The technology features a smart tag that is thinner than a credit card, provides contactless operation and is disposable and recyclable.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO