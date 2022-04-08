ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Airfares are rising across the country: here’s why

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBBvq_0f3tTdwb00

PITTSBURGH — If you plan to go on vacation this summer, airfares are outrageous right now.

Channel 11 spoke with a local travel agent about why flights are so expensive.

“I can tell you the domestic airfares are high. They are definitely higher than what they’ve been in a long time,” said Tom Diecks, Greater Pittsburgh Travel.

During the pandemic, several airlines changed their schedules and cut back on many flights, but now a lot of people want to travel again, especially this summer.

But flights are not as cheap as they used to be.

According to Hopper, the average price nationwide for a domestic flight this time last year was about $250. Now it’s nearly at $340.

An agent with Greater Pittsburgh Travel said airlines are trying to catch up with the high demand.

“And those seats fill up quickly and that determines how the airfares are based and why they seem to be higher,” said Diecks.

Diecks said there aren’t as many nonstop flights, either, so those are filling up quick, which is also driving up prices as well as connecting flights.

“Here in Pittsburgh, we don’t have any many nonstop flights as we used to so we have to make connections to various hubs for different airlines they can affect fares and pricing because so are other people making connections to these hubs,” said Diecks.

Diecks said low-cost carriers like Spirit are also impacted by the high cost of jet fuel, which has spiked 45% this year, according to Bloomberg.

What can you do to get the best deal?

“My best advice is do it whenever you can, as far in advance as you can, to be able to get the best pricing,” said Diecks.

Channel 11 also asked the travel agent when we can see a light at the end of the tunnel with these expensive flights, but he doesn’t expect airfares to go down anytime soon.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

After 2 years of empty airports, the demand for travel is at a high. So are airfares

It's spring break season, and airports are jampacked again as the number of people flying is just about back to pre-pandemic levels. An analysis of the Transportation Security Administration's daily throughput data shows that an average of more than 2.1 million travelers have been going through airport security checkpoints each day over the past two weeks. That's only about 9% fewer people than over the same two-week period in 2019.
TRAVEL
Benzinga

Here's Why United Airlines Shares Are Rising

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL shares are trading higher by 8.7% at $38.06 after the company said it expects first-quarter 2022 total operating revenue to be near the better end of previous guidance of down between 20% - 25% versus first-quarter 2019. United Airlines added that business traffic is rebounding...
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

Plane tickets will cost more, airline execs warn

At one point in 2020, you could fly round trip from Pittsburgh to Tokyo for $173. Now, you’re lucky if you can find a round-trip ticket from Pittsburgh to New York for that price. Airfares were already up 13% annually in February but, due to a combo of surging...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
The Independent

Former flight attendant reveals her trick for booking cheap flights

As the world’s destinations begin to open up again, it’s a race to that booking button as Britons try to line up the best value adventures for the year ahead.Shopping around, using flight comparison websites and booking a flight and hotel package can all save money when booking a trip - but if you’re flexible on when you want to go, one travel influencer has a savvy tip for you. A former flight attendant and TikTok travel advisor, @hacks.travel, posted her number one tip for finding cheap flight fares online, in a video that has already garnered 2.4 million views.In...
LIFESTYLE
NBC News

Southwest Airlines launches a new, second-cheapest fare

Southwest Airlines on Thursday unveiled its new fare class: a second-cheapest option it hopes will reel in customers willing to pay up for more flexibility. The “Wanna Get Away Plus” fare sits just above the “Wanna Get Away” fare and just below its “Anytime” fare. It will allow travelers to make same-day changes to their tickets without paying the difference in fare that the lowest tier requires.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agent#Fares#Airfares#Channel 11#Greater Pittsburgh Travel#Spirit#Bloomberg
Thrillist

Southwest Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring is fast approaching, and travelers looking for a spring trip may get lucky and clinch an excellent deal with Southwest Airlines' three-day sale. From March 15 to March 17, the budget-friendly carrier is offering travelers one-way flights for as low as $44. For flights within the contiguous US, travel is valid from April 5 through June 15. For flights outside the contiguous US, including to Hawaii and Puerto Rico, travel is valid from April 5 through May 25.
LIFESTYLE
Boston

Here’s why dozens of JetBlue flights at Logan were canceled this weekend

Airlines across the country canceled more than 3,500 flights and delayed thousands more. JetBlue has been canceling a lot of flights, especially out of Boston Logan International Airport, and customers are noticing and demanding answers. According to FlightAware, an airline tracking company, on Saturday, 13% of JetBlue flights either to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
cntraveler.com

These Airlines’ Boarding Passes Offer Travel Perks Even After You Land

For most travelers, a boarding pass generally has a short shelf-life: Once the flight attendant scans them, they're usually on their way to a trashcan or doomed to languish in the depths of an airline app. But did you know your airline boarding pass can grant you access to travel perks even once your flight lands? In fact, that used boarding pass might also be your ticket to discounted spa treatments, reduced museum admissions, complimentary cocktails, free ski passes, and more.
TRAVEL
simpleflying.com

Over 1,000 Flights Were Cancelled From The United Kingdom Last Week

With the Easter holidays approaching, the UK airline industry is in chaos and while airports and airlines duck for cover, more than 1,000 flights were canceled to/from the UK last week. According to aviation analytics firm, Cirium, 1143 flights were canceled in the week of March 28 to April 3.
TRAVEL
The Points Guy

Deal alert: JetBlue flights to San Juan from $172

A getaway to a warm beach destination such as Puerto Rico may be on your mind. JetBlue Airways is offering flights from major U.S. cities to San Juan for under $200 round trip. For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. SecretFlying...
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Here Are All the Companies Adding a Fuel Surcharge

Every time you think you're over the price of gas, more disappointment is sure to follow — as gas prices spike, companies that provide transportation and deliver food are implementing fuel surcharges that, while temporary, risk becoming permanent. Almost a month after Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine,...
InsideHook

According to Airline Execs, You Really Need to Book Your Summer Flights Now

Your airline ticket will probably go up by about $20 due to surging fuel prices, according to airline executives attending this week’s JP Morgan Industrials Conference. As reported by travel site The Points Guy, a combination of world events — including Russia invading Ukraine (which is causing those increased fuel costs), inflation, lower airline capacity and pent-up travel demand after two years of COVID-19 (which isn’t over and is still surging in many areas) — has placed airlines in the unenviable position of raising ticket prices.
Must Read Alaska

Alaska Airlines pilot pickets snarl travel in Northwest

Those traveling in and out of Alaska this weekend should prepare to bring their patience. Approximately 120 Alaska Airlines flights were canceled on Friday, affecting 15,300 passengers, and it looks like Saturday will also be as difficult for travelers in the Northwest, with over 77 flights by the Seattle-based airlines already canceled. Sunday cancellations for the main air carrier serving Alaska are beginning to build as well.
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
80K+
Followers
101K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy