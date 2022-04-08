Go to the gym

Westerly Recreation is awesome! The department staff, maintenance crew, and volunteer board are doing amazing things for the whole community. One example is the offering of Open Gym Saturdays, which is next available this Saturday, March 26, and Saturday, April 2, in the morning hours, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, at the Bradford (School) Gym, 15 Church St. This is open to kids and adults of all ages, with no fees or registration required. Kids 12 years old and up may be dropped off. There are many activities available, such as basketball, pickleball, floor scooters, rowing machines, arts and crafts supplies, space to walk and socialize, and much more. Coach John will also be on-site. All are invited.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 19 DAYS AGO