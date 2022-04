Jim Ramsey, a beloved member of the WGN family has passed away. He was the trusted face of the WGN Weather Department on weekend evenings before retiring in 2017. Many of Ramsey’s 42 years in broadcasting were spent at WGN. Since 1987, Jim brought Chicagoans the frigid forecasts of the winters to the sweltering temperatures […]

