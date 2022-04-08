ECU Health Sciences Campus holds fifth annual Pirates vs. Cancer on Friday

WANCHESE, N.C. (WITN) - The Coastal Studies Institute at East Carolina University’s Outer Banks Campus is hosting a device viewing to kick off the Waves to Water Prize. The viewing, taking place on Wednesday, March 30th, from noon to 2 p.m., will launch a series of events for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Waves to Water Prize.

