ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

White passes goal records of Kane and Charlton as Mead nets four in Lionesses’ hefty win in World Cup qualifiers

By Sandra Brobbey
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

SARINA WIEGMAN challenged her goal-hungry Lionesses to be even more relentless in attack after crushing North Macedonia.

The game saw Ellen White surpass Sir Bobby Charlton’s and Harry Kane’s scoring records in an England shirt as the team romped to a 10-0 win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WwqTh_0f3tTJUB00
Ellen White reached a half century of goals for England as they trounced North Macedonia Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FhcL1_0f3tTJUB00
Ella Toone netted a hat-trick whilst Beth Mead scored four times taking her World Cup qualifiers goal tally up to 12 Credit: Getty

The Manchester City star notched her 50th international goal with Beth Mead bagging four followed by an Ella Toone hat-trick and Georgia Stanway’s brace.

White said: “I'm delighted to reach that milestone, but for me, it's all about winning and the team winning.

“I love playing for England and I'll do anything to contribute in any way to play for my country.

“I know my job is to score, but I want the team to win and the three points for us to qualify for the World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CYcS8_0f3tTJUB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cImXf_0f3tTJUB00

“I've been very blessed to have played with phenomenal players in England.

"Kelly Smith to name one, Rachel Yankey, Sue Smith and Fara Williams.

“I feel lucky I was able to be on the pitch with those talents and currently in a squad where I look around and just say to myself, ‘wow’.

Wiegman added: “We wanted to create a lot of chances and score a lot of goals and concede none, so that’s what we did.

"I’m impressed with how we scored the goals and I think we can be even more ruthless.”

The result saw England pick up a third 10-0 away win in the World Cup qualifiers before their Group D clash with Northern Ireland who lost 3-1 to Austria.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

And Beth England and Niamh Charles will join the squad before that game following their negative Covid test results with Leah Williamson back in training.

England, who thumped their opponents 8-0 at St Mary’s last time out, got off to a fast start in attack.

They forced a first-minute save from keeper Viktorija Panchurova following Lauren Hemp’s delivery to Stanway with the Man City ace firing the ball towards goal.

It was just another three minutes before England registered their opener with Mead slotting home from six yards out following Hemp’s drive and cross into the box.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VW5wd_0f3tTJUB00
Georgia Stanway scored a brace for England Credit: Getty

Wiegman’s aces doubled their lead shortly after White came close to turning the ball home following a pass from Stanway.

And they did so with Mead netting through a stunning cross-shot in the 11th minute.

Ella Toone came close to scoring moments later after latching onto a through ball from Mead.

And the Man United playmaker got on the scoresheet near the half-hour stage with a thumping shot leaving the keeper with no chance.

White increased the visitors' lead to four making the most of Toone’s delivery to direct a header home around the 41st minute.

Stanway made it 5-0 near the half-time whistle walloping the ball home after some quick-fire passes with Toone and Hemp.

The second spell saw England show no mercy with Mead bagging two more goals early on to seal her four-star performance.

And Stanway sealed her brace after drilling the ball home in the 55th minute as her side went 8-0 up.

Wiegman shuffled her deck with Jill Scott and Nikita Parris joining the fray before Katie Zelem, Alessia Russo and Rachel Daly came on in the 70th minute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbCFH_0f3tTJUB00
Lauren Hemp was constant threat down the left for England Credit: EPA

The team went 9-0 up with Toone firing home moments later after an exchange of high passes between Parris and Russo.

And the Man United ace bagged her hat-trick shortly after as England rounded off the rout with a tenth goal with the team facing Northern Ireland next.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Williamson
Person
Rachel Yankey
Person
Rachel Daly
Person
Nikita Parris
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Alessia Russo
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Niamh Charles
Person
Jill Scott
Person
Bobby Charlton
Person
Beth Mead
Person
Fara Williams
Person
Georgia Stanway
Person
Kelly Smith
Person
Lauren Hemp
Person
Kane
Person
Sarina Wiegman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Lionesses#Ella
BBC

Neil Duff: Northern Ireland man wins WDF World Championship title

Northern Ireland's Neil Duff has won the WDF World Championship, beating Thibault Tricole of France 6-5 in the final. The 49-year-old finished with a double 20 to win the 11th set 3-0 in a tight final at Lakeside. Tricole made a bright start to the decider and took a 2-0...
WORLD
BBC

Chris Silverwood: Sri Lanka appoint ex-England coach on two-year deal

Sri Lanka have appointed Chris Silverwood as their men's head coach. Former bowler Silverwood left his two-year role as head coach of England men in February following the heavy Ashes defeat in Australia. He was previously in charge at Essex, who he led to their first County Championship title in...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
BBC

Hampden nominated by Scottish FA for UK & Ireland Euro 2028 bid

Hampden Park will be the nominated stadium to host matches as part of the UK and Ireland Euro 2028 bid, the Scottish FA has confirmed. The 52,000 capacity stadium in Glasgow hosted three group games and a round of 16 tie at Euro 2020 last summer. The UK and Republic...
UEFA
BBC

Women's Six Nations: Wales see into future against England

Venue: Kingsholm, Gloucester Date: Saturday, 9 April Kick-off: 16:45 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Two; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. When Wales step out against England in Gloucester on Saturday, they may get a glimpse...
WORLD
BBC

Women's Six Nations: Scotland 8-28 France - visitors keep pace with England

Tries: Sansus 2, Tremouliere, Hermet Cons: Tremouliere 4. Unbeaten France kept pace with England at the Women's Six Nations summit by dispatching battling hosts Scotland. Laure Sansus scored a first-half double, including a stunning solo try, with Jessy Tremouliere and Gaelle Hermet crossing to earn a bonus point in a ruthless four-minute period.
WORLD
BBC

Women's Six Nations: England's Abby Dow sustains broken leg

England wing Abby Dow broke her leg in Saturday's Women's Six Nations win against Wales, making her a doubt for October's World Cup. Dow cried out in pain as she went down in an awkward tackle and play stopped for more than 15 minutes in the first half as she received medical attention.
WORLD
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
383K+
Followers
17K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy