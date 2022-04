CHICAGO (CBS)-- There are over 140 CTA stations in the city and one woman is reimagining them all just in time for Women's History Month. The Women's L Project is the CTA reimagined where stops are renamed for Chicago women. Every name written has a story, according to Janet Volk, the L Project's creator and founder. Among the names are activists, artists, scientists and social reformers, physicians, educators and more. "We have Lucy Flower, mother of juvenile law, Viola Spolin, mother of improvisational theatre, we have the mother of the environmental justice movement, Hazel Johnson, way on the South Side she has the...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 27 DAYS AGO