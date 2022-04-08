ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Stitt Tours Asian District, Meets With The District’s Business Owners

By Erika Lee
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
Governor Kevin Stitt spent part of his Friday in Oklahoma City's Asian District.

It's been a bustling hub for the metro's Asian community for years, but leaders from the community said this is the first time they've sat down with a sitting governor.

Stitt listened to first-generation immigrant stories, visited Asian-owned businesses and learned about the district’s history.

The Asian District in Oklahoma City was first established in the 1970s when an influx of Vietnamese refugees relocated to the United States, seeking a refuge from persecution after the war.

Since then, the district has flourished into a vibrant community with rich culture, food and commerce. Stitt said it's all part of his goal to connect better with his state and bring the world to Oklahoma.

Stitt spoke with a dozen Asian leaders in Oklahoma City who shared their personal experiences as well as ideas to improve Oklahoma's economy.

One of the topics of conversation was the need to place an identification marker for the Asian District on Route 66.

“The reason being is because it comes right through the Asian District,” said Valopie Filippo, 4th District Committeewoman for the Oklahoma GOP. “It’s the most coveted road in the history of the United States. Oklahoma has more miles of Route 66 than any other nation left.”

“It would give us more tourism dollars, and it would bring more commerce and tourists,” former Asian District president and Ward 5 candidate Thun Nguyen said.

Stitt said he wants the Asian community to know that their values are his values.

“It’s about family and faith,” Stitt said. “And raising our kids and giving them the best education and economy.”

Members of the Asian District said they hope to expand the district’s presence in the state in the next coming years, including establishing an Asian Chamber of Commerce.

