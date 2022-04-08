ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU T&F Welcomes Talented Field To Joe May Invitational

By Chessa Bouche
brproud.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaton Rouge, La. – The No. 9 ranked LSU women’s and men’s track and field teams will welcome nine other universities to the invite only Joe May Invitational on Saturday, April 9, at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium. The track meet begins at 9:30 a.m. with running events set to start...

www.brproud.com

