Springdale, AR

Fayetteville, Springdale businesses impacted by tornado

By Cole Zimmerman
KHBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGDALE, Ark. — According to Springdale Chamber of Commerce president Bill Rogers, approximately 35 to 45 businesses were at least partially damaged by the tornado last Wednesday. "It has allowed us to connect with some of our business in a time of need, make sure there is nothing...

KHBS

Clean-up continues at mobile home park hit by Springdale tornado

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — With severe weather expected overnight, some of the people impacted by last week's tornado are still cleaning up from that storm. Volunteer efforts at the Woodridge Estates mobile home park continued Tuesday. Kristy Miller lives at the park and has been helped distribute donations to everyone...
SPRINGDALE, AR
